So how and why did bipedalism begin, and which hominin cross-stepped first?

Up to now it’s been a bit of a mystery, but Tanzanian footprints are offering clues to the origin of upright walking

Five fossil footprints left in volcanic ash 3.66-million years ago in Tanzania are giving scientists new insight on a landmark in human evolution — upright walking — while showing its origins are more complicated than previously known.



Researchers said last week a thorough new examination of the tracks, nearly half a century after their initial discovery, has shown they were made not by a bear, as once believed, but by a hominin — in other words, a species in the human lineage — and possibly a previously unknown one...