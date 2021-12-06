The wine was a little sweet, but not as sweet as this return to tradition
With Trump gone, Kennedy Center honorees, including Bette Midler and Berry Gordy, hit the White House on Sunday
06 December 2021 - 19:21
Artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels were celebrated by US President Joe Biden at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, bringing back presidential participation to an annual event skipped by former Republican president Donald Trump.
Singer Justino Díaz and Motown founder Berry Gordy rounded out the group of artists selected by the Center for top honours this year at a show that was upended by politics and Covid-19 restrictions. ..
