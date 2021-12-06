Lifestyle

The wine was a little sweet, but not as sweet as this return to tradition

With Trump gone, Kennedy Center honorees, including Bette Midler and Berry Gordy, hit the White House on Sunday

06 December 2021 - 19:21 By Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt

Artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels were celebrated by US President Joe Biden at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, bringing back presidential participation to an annual event skipped by former Republican president Donald Trump.

Singer Justino Díaz and Motown founder Berry Gordy rounded out the group of artists selected by the Center for top honours this year at a show that was upended by politics and Covid-19 restrictions. ..

