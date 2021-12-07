Climate change is no laughing matter, but here’s an all-star comedic warning

Adam McKay has assembled a number of Oscar winners for Netflix’s climate warning comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie Don’t Look Up.



In the Netflix film, Academy Award-winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet that’s set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep’s President Janie Orlean...