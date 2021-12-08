A sweet deal for the world that’s slightly bitter for Quebec
Quebec to unlock the only maple syrup strategic reserve amid rising demand at a time of small harvests and theft
08 December 2021 - 19:46
Maple syrup producers in Quebec, Canada, are releasing more than half of the world’s only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to keep up with soaring demand, avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers.
Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread last year and led to more people eating at home, according to Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the reserve...
