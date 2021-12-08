Lifestyle

A sweet deal for the world that’s slightly bitter for Quebec

Quebec to unlock the only maple syrup strategic reserve amid rising demand at a time of small harvests and theft

08 December 2021 - 19:46 By Rod Nickel

Maple syrup producers in Quebec, Canada, are releasing more than half of the world’s only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to keep up with soaring demand, avoiding a sticky situation for pancake lovers.

Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread last year and led to more people eating at home, according to Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the reserve...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Toast your good health: Four recipes for naturally delicious summer drinks Food
  2. Put a new spin on family favourites this avo season Lifestyle
  3. RECIPE | Zola Nene's fruity yoghurt popsicles Food
  4. RECIPE | Dark chocolate and ginger mince pies Food
  5. RECIPE | No-knead pecan bread with avo and sticky onion marmalade Food

Most read

  1. A sweet deal for the world that’s slightly bitter for Quebec Lifestyle
  2. Omilord, it’s OK to be cheugy, but please be on point with pronunciation Lifestyle
  3. If you had R12m, you could’ve had a tiara thought to be Josephine Bonaparte’s Lifestyle
  4. Climate change is no laughing matter, but here’s an all-star comedic warning Lifestyle
  5. Matthew Vaughn scratches an itch with prequel to ‘Kingsman’ films Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone