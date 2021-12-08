Lifestyle

If you had R12m, you could’ve had a tiara thought to be Josephine Bonaparte’s

Two ‘very rare examples of early, near-classicism jewellery’ believed to have belonged to the empress sold this week

08 December 2021 - 19:46 By Reuters

Two tiaras, believed to have belonged to French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s first wife, Josephine, sold for more than $760,000 (about R12m) at auction on Tuesday.

Set with engraved gemstones, the early 19th-century pieces are part of matching jewellery sets, or parures, and were offered as part of auction house Sotheby’s Treasures sale...

