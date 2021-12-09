It seems the Kiwis have been on the blower to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Don’t take up smoking if you’re a kid in New Zealand because the state wants a lifetime ban on you buying ciggies
09 December 2021 - 20:26
New Zealand on Thursday said it will ban young people from buying cigarettes for life, one of the toughest approaches in the world to curbing smoking deaths, as part of a wider plan that focuses on the disproportionate impact on its indigenous Maori population.
New Zealand is already one of 17 countries where plain cigarette packaging is compulsory. It also bans sales to anyone under the age of 18, but says those measures are not enough to reach its goal of a national adult smoking rate of less than 5% by 2025...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.