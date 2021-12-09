It seems the Kiwis have been on the blower to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Don’t take up smoking if you’re a kid in New Zealand because the state wants a lifetime ban on you buying ciggies

New Zealand on Thursday said it will ban young people from buying cigarettes for life, one of the toughest approaches in the world to curbing smoking deaths, as part of a wider plan that focuses on the disproportionate impact on its indigenous Maori population.



New Zealand is already one of 17 countries where plain cigarette packaging is compulsory. It also bans sales to anyone under the age of 18, but says those measures are not enough to reach its goal of a national adult smoking rate of less than 5% by 2025...