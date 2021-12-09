Lifestyle

The ‘Sex and the City’ crew is back in town, you guys

Two decades on and a new, 10-episode series of the popular show began airing this week

09 December 2021 - 20:25 By Alicia Powell

Members of the original cast of the popular US television show Sex and the City reunited on the red carpet in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the release of their series reboot, And Just Like That.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will appear in the programme that picks up with the same characters after about two decades. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, the fourth member of the group of close girlfriends in Sex and the City, will not appear in the new series...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. REVIEW | 'Last Night in Soho' horror revival is more like a dose of 'so what?' Lifestyle
  2. Being gay in Hong Kong is no vacation, so enter ‘Boyscation’ Lifestyle
  3. Should your best friend outrank your boyfriend? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It seems the Kiwis have been on the blower to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Lifestyle
  2. No 9 to 5 for us, thanks: workers feel right at home Lifestyle
  3. The ‘Sex and the City’ crew is back in town, you guys Lifestyle
  4. A sweet deal for the world that’s slightly bitter for Quebec Lifestyle
  5. Omilord, it’s OK to be cheugy, but please be on point with pronunciation Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament