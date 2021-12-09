The ‘Sex and the City’ crew is back in town, you guys

Two decades on and a new, 10-episode series of the popular show began airing this week

Members of the original cast of the popular US television show Sex and the City reunited on the red carpet in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the release of their series reboot, And Just Like That.



Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will appear in the programme that picks up with the same characters after about two decades. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, the fourth member of the group of close girlfriends in Sex and the City, will not appear in the new series...