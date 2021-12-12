TECH REVIEW | Smart-home devices for not-so-smart people
Get to grips with connectivity and its advantages with this tech
12 December 2021 - 18:13
I was recently corrected quite sternly when I said I had a smart home, thanks to my twin boys consistently excelling academically. It turns out a smart home is a dwelling that is equipped with devices that can be controlled remotely by yet another device, such as a smartphone or smart laptop.
To ensure less correction in future, I spent a few weeks with the Mi Smart LED Bulb Essential, Mi Bedside Lamp 2 and the MECOOL KM2 TV box...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.