Leader of Grammy-winning reggae band Black Uhuru dies aged 72

Garth Dennis, who assisted in pioneering electronic and echo-driven reggae, passed away on Thursday

Garth Dennis, a musician who helped pioneer an electronic and echo-driven style of reggae in the 1980s as a leader of the band Black Uhuru, has died, Jamaica’s culture ministry said at the weekend. He was 72.



The cause of death was not immediately known...