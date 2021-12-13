No horsing about: how a racehorse sparked a gaming revolution
A new app, inspired by a Japanese thoroughbred, has injected much-needed life into mobile gaming there
13 December 2021 - 20:17
When an ageing racehorse, Makahiki, broke records by winning his first race in five years in Kyoto in early October, Japanese social media was flooded with comments from an unlikely group of racing enthusiasts: gamers.
The online outpouring was the latest sign of boundary-spanning for Uma Musume Pretty Derby, the Japanese mobile gaming industry’s first runaway hit in a decade. The game has found a niche by bridging the historically disparate subcultures of horseracing and women pop stars, known as “idols”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.