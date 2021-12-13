Lifestyle

Sisters are doing it for themselves: nuns match monks in producing amber nectar

After centuries, Belgian nuns join monks in beer production to raise funds for abbey renovations

13 December 2021 - 20:18 By Philip Blenkinsop

When the nuns of Maredret Abbey in Belgium were struggling to scrape together the funds for badly needed renovations, they turned to an occupation that for hundreds of years had been the preserve of monks — beer brewing.

The 20-strong Benedictine community, founded in 1893, decided about five years ago it was time to team up with a brewer with the aim of producing beer infused with some of their history and values, while helping repair their convent’s leaking roofs and cracked walls...

