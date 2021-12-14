From sake bars to yacht cabins, Singaporeans are transforming bland public flats

Eighty percent of the country’s 5.5-million people live in utilitarian spaces, but some are taking them to new levels

Singapore’s public housing system is acclaimed for providing affordable homes in the land-scarce country, where private apartments can cost upwards of $740,800 (about R12m).



The Housing Development Board (HDB) flats, in which 80% of Singapore’s 5.5-million people live, are typically utilitarian, with tight rules governing ownership and resales...