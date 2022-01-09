Que? Dogs’ brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds
The researchers also found that dogs can distinguish between speech and non-speech
09 January 2022 - 20:38
Dogs can distinguish between languages, researchers in Hungary have found after playing excerpts from The Little Prince in Spanish and Hungarian to 18 canines and examining how their brains reacted.
The study was led by Laura V Cuaya at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved to the city from Mexico a few years ago, bringing her dog Kun-kun with her...
