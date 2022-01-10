Believe it or not, you can take a fish out of water, even teach it to drive
Israeli researchers have trained goldfish to drive, expanding knowledge of animals’ navigation skills
10 January 2022 - 19:22
Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive.
The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV (fish-operated vehicle). The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle’s ground location and the fish’s whereabouts inside a mounted water tank...
