Believe it or not, you can take a fish out of water, even teach it to drive

Israeli researchers have trained goldfish to drive, expanding knowledge of animals’ navigation skills

The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV (fish-operated vehicle). The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle’s ground location and the fish’s whereabouts inside a mounted water tank...