Golden Globes shine the light on ‘Power of the Dog’, ‘West Side Story’

The Steven Spielberg and Netflix offerings lead the pack at this year’s largely ignored private ceremony

Dark western The Power of the Dog and a remake of West Side Story won the biggest awards on Sunday at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony, held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood’s top television and movie stars.



Actors, directors and film studios largely ignored the Globes this year after criticism in 2021 that its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), operated with questionable ethics policies and no black members. Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to air this year’s awards...