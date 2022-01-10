It’s going to be a celebration fit for a queen

Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne in February, with a bumper weekend of festivities lined up for June

Inventing puddings and planting trees are just some of the things Britons are invited to do for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, events to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne that culminate in a “blockbuster weekend of celebrations” in June.



The 95-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February, with the government planning four days of celebrations from June 2 to 5...