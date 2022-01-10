It’s going to be a celebration fit for a queen
Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne in February, with a bumper weekend of festivities lined up for June
10 January 2022 - 19:23
Inventing puddings and planting trees are just some of the things Britons are invited to do for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, events to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne that culminate in a “blockbuster weekend of celebrations” in June.
The 95-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February, with the government planning four days of celebrations from June 2 to 5...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.