Lifestyle

Italy returns Parthenon fragment to Greece. Over to you, British Museum

Acropolis Museum receives ‘Fagan fragment’ from Sicily, renewing campaign to get back the Elgin Marbles

11 January 2022 - 19:38 By Deborah Kyvrikosaios

A marble fragment of the Parthenon temple has been returned to Athens from a museum in Sicily, a move officials hope will advance efforts to have the British Museum send back ancient sculptures from Greece's most renowned ancient landmark.

Athens’s Acropolis Museum presented on Monday the “Fagan fragment”, a 35-by-31-centimetre marble fragment showing the foot of the seated ancient Greek goddess Artemis brought home from the Antonio Salinas Archaeological Museum in Palermo...

