Royal Mail sends it to Rolling Stones and you can put it under your thumb
The iconic rock band joins The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Queen with a set of stamps
11 January 2022 - 19:38
New British stamps are being released to honour The Rolling Stones, as the legendary rock band marks its 60th anniversary this year.
Britain’s Royal Mail said on Tuesday it will issue a special set of 12 stamps “as a tribute to one of the most enduring rock groups of all time”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.