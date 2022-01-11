Well, that makes cents: new US coins to honour Maya Angelou
They are part of the American Women Quarters programme, which recognises ‘remarkable’ US women
11 January 2022 - 19:38
The US Mint has started rolling out quarters which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou, the first black woman to appear on the coin.
It is part of the American Women Quarters programme, which also includes Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, the mint said on Monday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.