Well, that makes cents: new US coins to honour Maya Angelou

They are part of the American Women Quarters programme, which recognises ‘remarkable’ US women

The US Mint has started rolling out quarters which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou, the first black woman to appear on the coin.



It is part of the American Women Quarters programme, which also includes Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, the mint said on Monday...