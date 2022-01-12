Oscar and you’ll receive: Academy Awards return to old haunt, with a host

This year’s Oscars will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with a host for the first time since 2018

While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in Covid-19 cases, broadcaster ABC said plans remain in place to hold the Oscars, the highest film honours, on March 27 in Los Angeles...