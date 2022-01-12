Pope pops into Rome record store to surprise old friends and get a CD
The Catholic figurehead is no stranger to shopping in the city
12 January 2022 - 19:51
Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, slipped out of the Vatican on Tuesday evening to visit old friends who run a Rome record shop and came away with a gift of a CD.
The visit was to have remained private but Javier Martinez-Brocal, a reporter for the Rome Reports television news agency, was in the area by chance, filmed it with his smartphone, and posted it on Twitter...
