Box clever and you could bag 42 days out of the office this year

Take your leave around SA’s public holidays and you could more than double your time off in 2022

As South Africans make their inevitable return to the office this week, many are already planning their next holiday or break.



With a bit of smart thinking, you can combine leave days with public holidays to get the most out of the precious 15 days you may have available to you. Here, we offer some ideas on doing just that...