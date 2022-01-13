‘That pure, pure voice’: girl group icon who sang ‘Be My Baby’ dies at 78

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector’s ‘pure’ voice will be her legacy

Ronnie Spector, the pioneering lead singer of the 1960s American “girl group” the Ronettes, whose vocals graced such hits as Be My Baby and Baby, I Love You, has died at the age of 78.



Spector, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 as a member of the Spanish Harlem-based female trio, died surrounded by loved ones and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, after a brief battle with cancer, her family said in a statement...