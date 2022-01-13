Lifestyle

‘That pure, pure voice’: girl group icon who sang ‘Be My Baby’ dies at 78

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector’s ‘pure’ voice will be her legacy

13 January 2022 - 20:17 By Rami Ayyub

Ronnie Spector, the pioneering lead singer of the 1960s American “girl group” the Ronettes, whose vocals graced such hits as Be My Baby and Baby, I Love You, has died at the age of 78.

Spector, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 as a member of the Spanish Harlem-based female trio, died surrounded by loved ones and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, after a brief battle with cancer, her family said in a statement...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BONGANI MADONDO | Little Richard: the king is dead. Long live the queen! Opinion & Analysis
  2. Royal Mail sends it to Rolling Stones and you can put it under your thumb Lifestyle
  3. New comic book drums up details on the life of legendary Beatle Lifestyle
  4. Want to see The Beatles as human beings? Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Box clever and you could bag 42 days out of the office this year Lifestyle
  2. ‘That pure, pure voice’: girl group icon who sang ‘Be My Baby’ dies at 78 Lifestyle
  3. ‘House of Gucci’ and Lady Gaga bag SAG nominations Lifestyle
  4. NFT sales hit $25bn in 2021, but growth shows signs of slowing Lifestyle
  5. Pope pops into Rome record store to surprise old friends and get a CD Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...