Netflix to serve up ‘first of its kind’ sports programme
The streaming service has teamed up with the ATP and WTA to produce an ‘equal focus’ documentary on tennis
16 January 2022 - 18:06
Netflix and the production company behind its popular Formula 1 Drive to Survive series will document this season’s ATP and WTA tours, as well as all four Grand Slam tournaments, the online streaming platform says.
Filming is already under way at the Australian Open, it said, but a release date and title for the documentary is yet to be confirmed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.