Netflix to serve up ‘first of its kind’ sports programme

The streaming service has teamed up with the ATP and WTA to produce an ‘equal focus’ documentary on tennis

Netflix and the production company behind its popular Formula 1 Drive to Survive series will document this season’s ATP and WTA tours, as well as all four Grand Slam tournaments, the online streaming platform says.



Filming is already under way at the Australian Open, it said, but a release date and title for the documentary is yet to be confirmed...