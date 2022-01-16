Lifestyle

When a normal Rolls-Royce won’t do, go Bespoke

Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division can do anything you want

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
16 January 2022 - 18:07

Luxury automakers seemed to enjoy a prosperous 2021, despite the larger pandemic-related issues that rocked the global economy. Aston Martin, Bentley and more recently Rolls-Royce — arguably the most opulent marque of them all — declared record performances last year.

The famous Spirit of Ecstasy brand said it delivered the most vehicles in its 117-year history, with a total of 5,586 cars. An impressive number, without a doubt. But today we want to zone in on the small assortment of “whimsical and wonderful client commissions” that emerged from the Bespoke arm of the manufacturer. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Need a pickup this festive season? Lifestyle
  2. BRENWIN NAIDU | What on Earth drove BMW to unleash this hideousness? Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Close but no cigar: Peugeot’s pickup a bit of a let-down Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | Can VW’s Polo maintain its reign in SA? Lifestyle
  5. The quick, comfy Audi S3 is A+ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. When a normal Rolls-Royce won’t do, go Bespoke Lifestyle
  2. Netflix to serve up ‘first of its kind’ sports programme Lifestyle
  3. You caught me: papal congrats for reporter who ‘did his job’ Lifestyle
  4. Box clever and you could bag 42 days out of the office this year Lifestyle
  5. ‘That pure, pure voice’: girl group icon who sang ‘Be My Baby’ dies at 78 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...