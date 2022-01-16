You caught me: papal congrats for reporter who ‘did his job’
Unluckily for Pope Francis, what should have been a secret visit to a music shop went viral when a reporter saw him
16 January 2022 - 18:06
Pope Francis has congratulated the reporter who caught him visiting old friends who run a Rome record shop this week, joking that it was his “bad luck” that the news got out.
The visit on last week was to have remained secret, but Javier Martinez-Brocal of the Rome Reports television news agency was in the area in central Rome by chance. He filmed it with his smartphone, posted it on Twitter, and it went viral...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.