You caught me: papal congrats for reporter who ‘did his job’

Unluckily for Pope Francis, what should have been a secret visit to a music shop went viral when a reporter saw him

Pope Francis has congratulated the reporter who caught him visiting old friends who run a Rome record shop this week, joking that it was his “bad luck” that the news got out.



The visit on last week was to have remained secret, but Javier Martinez-Brocal of the Rome Reports television news agency was in the area in central Rome by chance. He filmed it with his smartphone, posted it on Twitter, and it went viral...