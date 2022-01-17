Unusual suspect: Anne Frank likely to have been betrayed by a fellow Jew

A cold-case investigation uses modern techniques to uncover the decades-old question of the betrayal

A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect in the death of the famous diarist, who was discovered in her canal side hideout and died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.



A relatively unknown figure, Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, has been named by a team that included retired US FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and about 20 historians, criminologists and data specialists...