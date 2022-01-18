It’s just tattoo much! Uproar over colour-blind EU ink ban

Many of the most popular tattoo inks have been outlawed because certain chemicals are considered hazardous

Tattoo parlours across the EU were in crisis earlier this month as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking “taking the flour from a bakery”.



Tattoo artists say alternatives to the inks, some of which have been in circulation for decades, do not yet exist or are in short supply, and the law deals a blow to an industry already reeling after repeated lockdowns...