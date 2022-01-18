Lifestyle

It’s just tattoo much! Uproar over colour-blind EU ink ban

Many of the most popular tattoo inks have been outlawed because certain chemicals are considered hazardous

18 January 2022 - 20:11 By Johnny Cotton

Tattoo parlours across the EU were in crisis earlier this month as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking “taking the flour from a bakery”.

Tattoo artists say alternatives to the inks, some of which have been in circulation for decades, do not yet exist or are in short supply, and the law deals a blow to an industry already reeling after repeated lockdowns...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ricciardo turned tattooist after Abiteboul honoured bet Motorsport
  2. Move over Kim K, SA tattoo artist Lew Williams is a global reality show star ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | AKA shows off his new ink of Michael Jackson TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Just chilli out, dude! This is what a classic dish has been missing Lifestyle
  2. Menopause strains workforces, with many women planning to quit Lifestyle
  3. It’s just tattoo much! Uproar over colour-blind EU ink ban Lifestyle
  4. Gen Z investors are ditching meme stocks for the metaverse Lifestyle
  5. Unusual suspect: Anne Frank likely to have been betrayed by a fellow Jew Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...