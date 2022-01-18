It’s just tattoo much! Uproar over colour-blind EU ink ban
Many of the most popular tattoo inks have been outlawed because certain chemicals are considered hazardous
18 January 2022 - 20:11
Tattoo parlours across the EU were in crisis earlier this month as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking “taking the flour from a bakery”.
Tattoo artists say alternatives to the inks, some of which have been in circulation for decades, do not yet exist or are in short supply, and the law deals a blow to an industry already reeling after repeated lockdowns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.