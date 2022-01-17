Menopause strains workforces, with many women planning to quit

A UK study has found they receive little support, with 18% saying they are thinking about leaving their jobs

Almost a fifth of of working women in the UK who are experiencing menopause are considering leaving their jobs, a survey shows.



The study showed that most women don’t get any support at work for their symptoms and almost a quarter of them are unhappy in their jobs because of it. As a result, about 18% are thinking about quitting, the survey of 2,000 women between the ages of 45 and 67 showed. ..