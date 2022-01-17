Menopause strains workforces, with many women planning to quit
A UK study has found they receive little support, with 18% saying they are thinking about leaving their jobs
18 January 2022 - 20:11
Almost a fifth of of working women in the UK who are experiencing menopause are considering leaving their jobs, a survey shows.
The study showed that most women don’t get any support at work for their symptoms and almost a quarter of them are unhappy in their jobs because of it. As a result, about 18% are thinking about quitting, the survey of 2,000 women between the ages of 45 and 67 showed. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.