Covid blues is making employers see red as they battle to find workers

In the UK, more than 400,000 people dropped out of work between February 2020 and November last year

19 January 2022 - 20:10 By Philip Aldrick

A mental health crisis among working-age Britons made worse by the coronavirus pandemic is driving UK labour shortages, causing severe recruitment difficulties for employers.

Official figures published this week revealed that 411,000 people dropped out of the workforce between February 2020, the month before lockdown, and November last year. Of those, 209,000 were “long-term sick”, which is now the largest single reason for inactivity...

