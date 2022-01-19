Fraud takes off on a ‘mind-blowing’ scale in booming NFT art market

Some visual artists sell NFTs as a way to exert more control while others say the industry is too saturated by scammers

Before he died in 2019, Dan Howard was a concept artist, working with major video game companies and posting his drawings online, where he had amassed a loyal fan base.



In late 2021, an anonymous account online started auctioning off Howard’s work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of digital asset often linked to an image or piece of artwork...