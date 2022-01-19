Fraud takes off on a ‘mind-blowing’ scale in booming NFT art market
Some visual artists sell NFTs as a way to exert more control while others say the industry is too saturated by scammers
19 January 2022 - 20:10
Before he died in 2019, Dan Howard was a concept artist, working with major video game companies and posting his drawings online, where he had amassed a loyal fan base.
In late 2021, an anonymous account online started auctioning off Howard’s work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of digital asset often linked to an image or piece of artwork...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.