Luxury brands fashion good results as demand surges to pre-Covid levels
Prada, Richemont and Burberry are among brands raking in dosh as cooped-up consumers spoil themselves
19 January 2022 - 20:09
Prada sales bounced back sharply in 2021, while Richemont had its fastest holiday-season sales growth in at least a decade and Burberry forecast 35% earnings growth this year as pent-up demand for luxury handbags and clothes helped push revenues above pre-pandemic levels.
These are the latest signs the luxury goods market is thriving again...
