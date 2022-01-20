Dressed by an algorithm: Amazon to open fashion store with ‘magic closet’

Each dressing room will have a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that staff deliver ‘within minutes’

Amazon.com’s recipe for the department store of the future includes algorithmic recommendations and what one corporate director called “a magic closet” in the fitting room.



The online retailer is making another push to grow its fashion business, announcing on Thursday it will open its first-ever apparel store this year, with a tech twist...