New day dawns as museum restores Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’

For the first time in decades, the painting has been removed from its frame for restoration

For the first time since 1975, Rembrandt’s vast The Night Watch canvas was taken down and removed from its frame in the Netherlands’ national museum on Wednesday as part of a multiyear restoration project.



Completed in 1642, the painting, which measures 3.8x4.5m, and weighs 337kg, portrays the captain of an Amsterdam city militia ordering his men into action...