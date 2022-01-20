This year’s Berlin film festival is all about love, but who will conquer all?

The normally political Berlinale returns to live screenings this year, its 72nd edition taking place in February

Love dominates the main competition entries at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, in a shift away from hard-hitting political dramas the annual cinema showcase is best known for.



Live screenings will resume in 2022 after last year’s online-only version, in an event artistic director Carlo Chatrian hopes will restore the social bonds that two years of lockdowns and isolation have weakened...