On frozen pond: meet China’s ice hockey vets, for whom any water will do

These days there is little interest in the country’s men’s ice hockey, but these friends are keeping the sport alive

“Today ... the first game in the Winter Olympics ... begins!"



The shout rings through a coterie of onlookers by a frozen pond as 12 men in hockey gear take position on a makeshift rink under a pale sun and sapphire sky...