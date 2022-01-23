Lifestyle

On frozen pond: meet China’s ice hockey vets, for whom any water will do

These days there is little interest in the country’s men’s ice hockey, but these friends are keeping the sport alive

23 January 2022 - 17:22 By Ryan Woo and Tingshu Wang

“Today ... the first game in the Winter Olympics ... begins!"

The shout rings through a coterie of onlookers by a frozen pond as 12 men in hockey gear take position on a makeshift rink under a pale sun and sapphire sky...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 3,049 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours South Africa
  2. China gets more and more ham(ster)-fisted as it tries to slay the Covid dragon World
  3. Could Omicron outbreak in Tianjin mean the games are off in Beijing? World
  4. China’s shocking start to 2022 adds pressure on authorities to calm markets Business Times
  5. China sees Covid-19 cases across country, even after Xi’an’s drop World
  6. Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble Sport

Most read

  1. Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series Lifestyle
  2. On frozen pond: meet China’s ice hockey vets, for whom any water will do Lifestyle
  3. Mercedes-AMG’s GLE 53 is a brawny all-rounder Lifestyle
  4. Dressed by an algorithm: Amazon to open fashion store with ‘magic closet’ Lifestyle
  5. New day dawns as museum restores Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.