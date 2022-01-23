Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series
Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’, set for September, is expected to be one of the most expensive TV series ever made
23 January 2022 - 17:22
The long-awaited, expensive Middle-earth fantasy series from Amazon.com has a name: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The company’s Prime Video revealed the full name last week, ahead of its planned streaming debut on September 2...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.