Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’, set for September, is expected to be one of the most expensive TV series ever made

The long-awaited, expensive Middle-earth fantasy series from Amazon.com has a name: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



The company’s Prime Video revealed the full name last week, ahead of its planned streaming debut on September 2...