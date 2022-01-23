Lifestyle

Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’, set for September, is expected to be one of the most expensive TV series ever made

23 January 2022 - 17:22 By Lisa Richwine

The long-awaited, expensive Middle-earth fantasy series from Amazon.com has a name: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The company’s Prime Video revealed the full name last week, ahead of its planned streaming debut on September 2...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. My precious, guess whose anniversary it is? Lifestyle
  2. Isolated in Isengard: Kiwi film industry reels from strict Covid rules World
  3. Amazon still trying to get into this whole games thing with New World GamersLIVE
  4. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed to 2022 GamersLIVE

Most read

  1. Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series Lifestyle
  2. On frozen pond: meet China’s ice hockey vets, for whom any water will do Lifestyle
  3. Mercedes-AMG’s GLE 53 is a brawny all-rounder Lifestyle
  4. Dressed by an algorithm: Amazon to open fashion store with ‘magic closet’ Lifestyle
  5. New day dawns as museum restores Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.