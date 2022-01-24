End of the runway for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler
The fashionista, whose clients included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and David Bowie, died on Sunday aged 73
24 January 2022 - 19:33
Thierry Mugler, who dressed Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, has died aged 73, according to the French fashion designer’s official Facebook page, confirming earlier reports.
“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.