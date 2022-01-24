End of the runway for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler

The fashionista, whose clients included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and David Bowie, died on Sunday aged 73

Thierry Mugler, who dressed Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, has died aged 73, according to the French fashion designer’s official Facebook page, confirming earlier reports.



“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said...