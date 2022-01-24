Lifestyle

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches new heights at box office

The film climbed past ‘Lion King’ to become the sixth-highest grossing film in history

24 January 2022 - 19:33 By Rebecca Rubin

Add another notch on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s long list of box office achievements.

Over the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69bn at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed Jurassic World  ($1.67bn) and The Lion King ($1.66bn) to secure that spot...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Spider-Man’s’ Tom Holland set to swing out of the bath and into a top hat Lifestyle
  2. Super day for the Vatican as hero spins his way in and masks Pope Francis World
  3. Supervillain? Disney sues comic book artists over Marvel superhero rights World
  4. How Cape Town made Bruce Lee’s dream come true Lifestyle

Most read

  1. We will not torture our friendly fish! Lifestyle
  2. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches new heights at box office Lifestyle
  3. End of the runway for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler Lifestyle
  4. Tolkein’s Second Age set to come of age in new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series Lifestyle
  5. On frozen pond: meet China’s ice hockey vets, for whom any water will do Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA