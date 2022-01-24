‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ reaches new heights at box office
The film climbed past ‘Lion King’ to become the sixth-highest grossing film in history
24 January 2022 - 19:33
Add another notch on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s long list of box office achievements.
Over the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69bn at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed Jurassic World ($1.67bn) and The Lion King ($1.66bn) to secure that spot...
