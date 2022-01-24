We will not torture our friendly fish!
A French petcare firm has stopped selling fish bowls, saying keeping the animals in them is abusive
24 January 2022 - 19:33
A leading French aquarium seller will stop selling round fish bowls because they drive fish mad and kill them quickly.
French petcare market leader Agro Biothers Laboratoire will no longer sell any aquariums with a capacity of less than 15 litres and only rectangular ones, as putting fish in small bowls without filtration and oxygenation is animal abuse, it said...
