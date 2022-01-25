Lifestyle

A supercomputer that’ll help Meta find harmful content? We’ll see

Facebook’s parent company says its new computer will understand hundreds of languages and be world’s fastest

25 January 2022 - 20:12 By Elizabeth Culliford

Facebook parent Meta Platforms says its research team has built a new artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.

Meta said in a blog post on Monday that its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) will help the company build better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, work across hundreds of languages and analyse text, images and video together to determine if content is harmful...

