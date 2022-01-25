A supercomputer that’ll help Meta find harmful content? We’ll see
Facebook’s parent company says its new computer will understand hundreds of languages and be world’s fastest
25 January 2022 - 20:12
Facebook parent Meta Platforms says its research team has built a new artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.
Meta said in a blog post on Monday that its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) will help the company build better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, work across hundreds of languages and analyse text, images and video together to determine if content is harmful...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.