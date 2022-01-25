Out with the old: trends that will define retirement living in 2022

Covid-19 has upped the number of younger retirees, with lifestyle villages preferable for those who have the cash

Retirement living is fast becoming one of the most in-demand sectors in the local property market.



The heightened demand for retirement living is driven by more and more people over the age of 55 choosing to downsize from their family homes and the sector is evolving to keep up with the lifestyle requirements of this new demographic...