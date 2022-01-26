Bloomsbury expects to turn bumper profits as more people turn pages
Current market expectations call for revenue of R4.1bn, says the ‘Harry Potter’ publisher
26 January 2022 - 19:36
Bloomsbury Publishing expects annual profit and revenue to top market expectations, led by strong sales of literature across all age groups, the Harry Potter publisher said on Wednesday.
The outlook follows a record half-year profit boosted by lockdown reading during pandemic restrictions and earlier printing of titles ahead of Christmas to manage supply challenges hitting many industries...
