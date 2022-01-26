Lifestyle

Hey dude, imagine owning Beatles memorabilia, but not owning it

John Lennon’s son Julian is auctioning a number of the band’s items, but as NFTs. He’s keeping the actual goods

26 January 2022 - 19:36 By Elizabeth Howcroft

John Lennon’s son Julian is auctioning off pieces of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, including three guitars given to him by his father and handwritten notes about the 1968 song Hey Jude — but not physically.

Instead, the auction is a sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset. Each winning bidder will be able to claim ownership of a digital file described as an “audio/visual collectible” in which Julian narrates a “specific heartfelt memory”...

