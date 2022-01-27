Comes a time when you gotta stand up to those who don’t teach well
Spotify to remove Neil Young’s music after singer objects to being on platform that streams Covid misinformation
27 January 2022 - 20:40
Neil Young's music is being removed from Spotify after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers US comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday.
Earlier this week Young released a letter to his manager and record label, Warner Music, demanding Spotify no longer carry his music because, he said, Rogan spreads misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines...
