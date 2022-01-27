From outer space? Earth’s pit? Either way The Enigma goes to the highest bidder
The mysterious 555.55-carat gem is the largest faceted black diamond known to go on auction
27 January 2022 - 20:40
A black diamond weighing a staggering 555.55 carats is going up for auction at Sotheby’s and living up to its name “The Enigma”.
Bidding opens on February 3 at 1400 GMT and closes on February 9, Sotheby's said, adding cryptocurrency will be accepted for payment of the diamond...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.