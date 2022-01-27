From outer space? Earth’s pit? Either way The Enigma goes to the highest bidder

The mysterious 555.55-carat gem is the largest faceted black diamond known to go on auction

A black diamond weighing a staggering 555.55 carats is going up for auction at Sotheby’s and living up to its name “The Enigma”.



Bidding opens on February 3 at 1400 GMT and closes on February 9, Sotheby's said, adding cryptocurrency will be accepted for payment of the diamond...