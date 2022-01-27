SA climbers pull off superhuman feat so others can second them

Two top athletes have raised more than R100,000 for an Mpumalanga climbing club in a 12-hour competition

Imagine an Olympic gymnast performing a full routine — on the high bar, vault, parallel bars, pommel horse and floor — not once in 12 hours, but dozens of times. Two top SA climbers, Chris Cosser and Mel Janse van Rensburg, defied gravity last weekend to achieve a feat of similar magnitude by climbing one of SA’s hardest rock routes to raise funds for the Emgwenya Climbing Club in Mpumalanga.



Cosser, 21, represented SA at the Tokyo Olympics last year and set a new speed record for SA, while Janse van Rensburg, 20, won the lead and boulder disciplines at the 2021 African Continental Championships in December...