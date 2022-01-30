A dog’s life doesn’t enter the equation for these pooches

For those who can afford it, a Cape Town — where else? — dog hotel offers ‘six-star’ luxury, including ‘champaws’

Five stars are usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering its owners say it deserves six.



The city’s Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do South Africans with the type of treatment most humans in the country can only dream of...