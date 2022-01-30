Lifestyle

A dog’s life doesn’t enter the equation for these pooches

For those who can afford it, a Cape Town — where else? — dog hotel offers ‘six-star’ luxury, including ‘champaws’

30 January 2022 - 17:36 By Shafiek Tassiem

Five stars are usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering its owners say it deserves six.

The city’s Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do South Africans with the type of treatment most humans in the country can only dream of...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How to prepare your pets for the holidays Lifestyle
  2. The hotel is five-star and the prized guest is four-legged Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Bakkie to the future: Nissan Navara is just what SA needs Lifestyle
  2. A dog’s life doesn’t enter the equation for these pooches Lifestyle
  3. Joni Mitchell sings from the same sheet as fellow Canadian Neil Young Lifestyle
  4. SA climbers pull off superhuman feat so others can second them Lifestyle
  5. Comes a time when you gotta stand up to those who don’t teach well Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...