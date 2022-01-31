Joe Rogan apologises, Spotify to add advisory to Covid podcasts

Scientists, medical professionals have written to Spotify urging it to stop Rogan from spreading anti-vax messages

Popular US podcaster Joe Rogan has apologised amid a backlash against Covid-19 misinformation in his programme, while his platform, Spotify, said it would add a “content advisory” to any episode that discusses Covid.



Rogan, a prominent vaccine sceptic, has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, vaccines and government mandates to control the spread of the virus...