Netflix and Mattel snatch up ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie
This is the latest victory in US toymakers’ competition for lucrative contracts with Hollywood studios in recent years
31 January 2022 - 19:10
Mattel and Netflix are developing Masters of the Universe, a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in late 2022.
The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by filmmaking duo the Nee Brothers and star Westside Story actor Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, or He-Man, both companies said...
